Crash leaves car sinking into mud; deadly police shooting in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - A car crash near Desert Sky Mall left four people hurt and a vehicle sinking into the mud, a shoplifting suspect died after being shot by a police officer in Phoenix, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 8.
1. Crash leaves car sinking into mud; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a crash on Wednesday morning left a car sinking in the mud near Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.
2. Deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A shoplifting suspect who allegedly opened fire at a Phoenix Police officer died at the hospital after being shot.
3. Trial begins for man accused of killing Arizona professor
A jury has been seated for the trial of a former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a professor in 2022 after he was banned from campus because of harassment complaints.
4. Hawaii inmates housed in Arizona
Hawaii prison inmates being housed in Arizona
More than 1,000 inmates from Hawaii are being housed at the Saguaro Correctional Center. Hawaii prisons are filled to capacity and one is undergoing renovations. Hawaii's Department of Corrections says it's cheaper to house an inmate on the mainland than in the state.
5. ‘Game of Thrones’ star loses battle with cancer
Ian Gelder was a British actor best known for his role on the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones."
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/8/24
A sunny and breezy day in the Valley. Well see a high in the low 90s.