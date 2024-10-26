Crash leaves mother and baby dead, 3 children injured; Skeletal remains found in Tempe | Nightly Roundup

From two crashes that left three people dead, including two infants, to skeletal remains found in a freezer of a man's house in Tempe, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, October 26, 2024.

1. 5-year-old boy pronounced dead in rollover crash that closes US 60 overnight

(AZ511 screenshot)

A five-year-old was pronounced dead and a woman and two other children were extricated in a rollover crash on US 60 on Oct. 25.

2. Woman and baby pronounced dead in crash, 3 other children injured

(SkyFOX photo)

Five people in total were critically injured in a crash in Phoenix. Police announced in an update that a 25-year-old woman and her 2-month-old baby had died while the three other children were upgraded with non-life-threatening injuries.

3. Family of Sarah Jane Carr thankful to cold case detectives

Phoenix Police announced the arrest of a 58-year-old man named Javier Lorenzano-Nunez who is suspected of killing Sarah Jane Carr.

4. Skeletal remains found in a freezer in Tempe

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Tempe after human remains were found stuffed in his freezer.

5. American Airlines cracks down on travel hack known as "gate lice"

(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

American Airlines is implementing new technology to end "gate lice," which is when passengers cut lines in hopes of boarding early.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight