Crash leaves mother and baby dead, 3 children injured; Skeletal remains found in Tempe | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From two crashes that left three people dead, including two infants, to skeletal remains found in a freezer of a man's house in Tempe, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, October 26, 2024.
1. 5-year-old boy pronounced dead in rollover crash that closes US 60 overnight
(AZ511 screenshot)
A five-year-old was pronounced dead and a woman and two other children were extricated in a rollover crash on US 60 on Oct. 25.
2. Woman and baby pronounced dead in crash, 3 other children injured
(SkyFOX photo)
Five people in total were critically injured in a crash in Phoenix. Police announced in an update that a 25-year-old woman and her 2-month-old baby had died while the three other children were upgraded with non-life-threatening injuries.
3. Family of Sarah Jane Carr thankful to cold case detectives
Phoenix Police announced the arrest of a 58-year-old man named Javier Lorenzano-Nunez who is suspected of killing Sarah Jane Carr.
4. Skeletal remains found in a freezer in Tempe
A 51-year-old man was arrested in Tempe after human remains were found stuffed in his freezer.
5. American Airlines cracks down on travel hack known as "gate lice"
(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
American Airlines is implementing new technology to end "gate lice," which is when passengers cut lines in hopes of boarding early.