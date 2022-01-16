Crash on I-17 in north Phoenix caused heavy traffic delays

article

A crash on Interstate 17 near Deer Valley Road caused heavy traffic and delays Sunday afternoon.

All the southbound lanes of the freeway south of Deer Valley Road were closed except for the HOV lane, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The lanes reopened less than an hour later.

Details about the crash and whether anyone was injured were not released.

