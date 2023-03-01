Crazy photos at Yosemite National Park show snow up to rooftops, blocking doorway

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
19
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 12:26 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Crazy photos at Yosemite National Park show snow up to rooftops, blocking doorway

By Meteorologist Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 11:37AM
Severe Weather
FOX TV Stations

'State of Emergency' declared for part of California as families remain trapped

A state of emergency was declared in San Bernardino County, California, as residents remained trapped and in need of rescue following a major snowstorm. FOX 11 LA's Mario Ramirez joined LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow with a live report.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - A powerful winter storm across Yosemite National Park has led to significant snowfall – up to 15 feet in some areas. 

Photos shared by the park show snow reaching rooftops in Curry Village and blocking the entrance of a men's bathroom.

"Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25," Yosemite National Park wrote Tuesday on social media platforms.

Users on Twitter and Facebook reacted to the amazing photos. 

"I thought December 2021 was snowy, but wow," one user wrote, while another person said, "15 ft?? Unreal." 

The agency said park crews were working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return. 

Collage Maker-01-Mar-2023-10.24-AM

Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

The park has been closed since Saturday, and there is currently no estimated date for reopening.

Storms have been pummeling the West Coast, leading to epic snowfall totals high up in the Sierra Nevada, where the national park is located.

yosemite-falls-1.jpg

Snow covers a Yosemite Falls sign. (Credit: Yosemite National Park) 

The latest blizzard caused 40 inches of snow on the ground beating the previous record for the date of 36 inches in 1969, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. 

RELATED: Yosemite National Park closed; Curry Village buried under snow

A multiday severe weather event is putting nearly 40 million people at risk of seeing tornadoes, hail and strong winds.

68cb3d1d-snow-yosemite.jpg

Curry Village rooftops covered in snow. (Credit: Yosemite National Park)

In the Midwest and Northeast, heavy snow and ice are expected to significantly impact daily life across at least 10 states starting Thursday.

1180fdf0-yosemite-bathroom.jpg

A men's bathroom is impassable because of snow blocking the door. (Credit: Yosemite National Park)

This story was reported from Los Angeles. KTVU and FOX Weather contributed.