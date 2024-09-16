Crest Fire: Evacuations lifted for some residents in Yarnell area

article

The Brief Residents in parts of Yarnell were told to evacuate due to the Crest Way Fire At one point, the fire threatened residents on South Looka Way, including South Crest Way. Evacuation orders have since been lifted



Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's office say residents in parts of the Yarnell area that were evacuated due to the Crest Fire can return to their homes.

During the afternoon hours of Sept. 16, officials with YCSO placed residents along South Looka Way and residents along South Crest Way on ‘GO’ status, meaning the area is being evacuated. The order was listed at around 4:55 p.m., but residents along Crest Way are still not allowed to return home just yet.

In a post on Facebook, officials said about 14 homes were evacuated at one point. The fire has reportedly burned about 20 to 30 acres of land.

This is not the first time the Yarnell area has dealt with a wildfire: in June 2013, hundreds of residents were evacuated from the area, and 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives because of the Yarnell Hill Fire's rapid spread and erratic behavior.