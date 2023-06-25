19 Granite Mountain hotshots remembered a decade after the tragedy

June 30 marks 10 years since a tragedy in Arizona took the lives of 19 Granite Mountain hotshots while they were fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in northern Arizona.

Nineteen lives were taken while fighting a massive wildfire with only one survivor.

While fighting the lightning-caused Yarnell Hill Fire, the crew died as they were overrun by flames in a box canyon. The fire was too intense and was moving too quickly for their shelters to protect them.

Red Cross volunteer Trudy Thompson Shumaker will never forget it.

"I think about it a lot. I think about the families, I think about the firefighters, I think of everyone touched by that tragedy," she said. "I got the call we found the firefighters and it's not good, so it was … it was heartbreaking. Heartbreaking," she said.

The community will hold a public memorial in their honor on June 30. It's set for 3 p.m. at the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott.

If you want to visit the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell, Arizona Parks says it's a seven-mile round trip, including steep terrain.

If you do head to the site in Yarnell, shuttle service goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the Yarnell Fire Department.