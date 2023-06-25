19 Granite Mountain hotshots remembered a decade after the tragedy

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

19 Granite Mountain hotshots remembered a decade after the tragedy

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:48PM
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - June 30 marks 10 years since a tragedy in Arizona took the lives of 19 Granite Mountain hotshots while they were fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in northern Arizona.

Nineteen lives were taken while fighting a massive wildfire with only one survivor.

While fighting the lightning-caused Yarnell Hill Fire, the crew died as they were overrun by flames in a box canyon. The fire was too intense and was moving too quickly for their shelters to protect them.

Related

8 years later, Arizona remembers 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died in Yarnell Hill Fire
article

8 years later, Arizona remembers 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died in Yarnell Hill Fire

All but one of the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew members died on June 30, 2013, while fighting the lightning-caused Yarnell Hill Fire.

Red Cross volunteer Trudy Thompson Shumaker will never forget it.

"I think about it a lot. I think about the families, I think about the firefighters, I think of everyone touched by that tragedy," she said. "I got the call we found the firefighters and it's not good, so it was … it was heartbreaking. Heartbreaking," she said.

The community will hold a public memorial in their honor on June 30. It's set for 3 p.m. at the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott.

If you want to visit the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell, Arizona Parks says it's a seven-mile round trip, including steep terrain.

If you do head to the site in Yarnell, shuttle service goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the Yarnell Fire Department.