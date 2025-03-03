Fire destroys mobile home in Mesa

The Brief A fire has badly damaged a mobile home in Mesa. The fire burned in the area of Hawes and Main Street. We have reached out to Mesa Fire for more on the incident.



Mesa fire crews battled a fire Monday morning that destroyed a mobile home in the city.

What we know:

The fire happened in the area of Hawes Road and Main Street. In an interview, a spokesperson with the Rural Metro Fire Department said at around 5:30 a.m., calls were made to 911 about a porch that was on fire.

"Shortly after that, they started reporting that there were some explosions occurring as well," said the spokesperson.

Per the spokesperson, crews arrived at the scene to find the home fully involved in flames. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

"It sounds like the person did operate some type of rescue animal thing going on in the home," said the spokesperson. "We do believe there are going to be multiple animal fatalities at this time. We just don't know to what extent, or what kind of animals they were."

We managed to speak with the woman who claims to own the home that was destroyed by flames.

What She Said:

"I was devastated," the woman said. "I was just totally devastated."

The woman also said the animals were near and dear to her heart.

"I live to rescue animals. I don't have any children. I just have animals," said the woman. "The other things can be replaced, but they didn't deserve this."

What we don't know:

Officials said the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Area where the fire happened