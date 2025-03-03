Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
5
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:32 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Fire destroys mobile home in Mesa

By
Updated  March 3, 2025 10:00am MST
Mesa
Officials give update on Mesa mobile home fire

FOX 10's Irene Snyder spoke with an official with the Rural Metro Fire Department, after a fire left a mobile home in Mesa severely damaged.

The Brief

    • A fire has badly damaged a mobile home in Mesa.
    • The fire burned in the area of Hawes and Main Street.
    • We have reached out to Mesa Fire for more on the incident.

PHOENIX - Mesa fire crews battled a fire Monday morning that destroyed a mobile home in the city.

What we know:

The fire happened in the area of Hawes Road and Main Street. In an interview, a spokesperson with the Rural Metro Fire Department said at around 5:30 a.m., calls were made to 911 about a porch that was on fire.

"Shortly after that, they started reporting that there were some explosions occurring as well," said the spokesperson.

Per the spokesperson, crews arrived at the scene to find the home fully involved in flames. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

"It sounds like the person did operate some type of rescue animal thing going on in the home," said the spokesperson. "We do believe there are going to be multiple animal fatalities at this time. We just don't know to what extent, or what kind of animals they were."

Woman speaks after fire destroys mobile home

FOX 10's Irene Snyder caught up with a woman whose home was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning in Mesa.

We managed to speak with the woman who claims to own the home that was destroyed by flames.

What She Said:

"I was devastated," the woman said. "I was just totally devastated."

The woman also said the animals were near and dear to her heart.

"I live to rescue animals. I don't have any children. I just have animals," said the woman. "The other things can be replaced, but they didn't deserve this."

What we don't know:

Officials said the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Area where the fire happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the Rural Metro Fire Department.

MesaNews