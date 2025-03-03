Crews battle tire fire at Phoenix lot: FD

The Brief Crews battled a fire near a tire shop in Phoenix. The fire burned near I-17 and McDowell Road.



Fire crews in Phoenix were called out to a fire at a tire shop during the overnight hours of Mar. 3.

What we know:

Per a statement from the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire happened near McDowell Road and I-17. Crews were called to the scene at around 3:00 a.m.

"Firefighters arrived and found multiple tires on fire in an exterior lot. Crews set up ladder trucks and extend hose lines and aggressively attacked the flames. Quick action from all personnel on the fire-ground prevented the fire from extending to adjacent office buildings," read a portion of the statement.

No firefighters were hurt, according to officials.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing, according to Phoenix Fire.

