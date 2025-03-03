Expand / Collapse search
Crews battle tire fire at Phoenix lot: FD

Published  March 3, 2025 8:05am MST
Phoenix
Multiple tires caught fire at Phoenix lot: FD

The incident, according to officials with Phoenix Fire, happened at a tire shop north of McDowell and I-17. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • Crews battled a fire near a tire shop in Phoenix.
    • The fire burned near I-17 and McDowell Road.

PHOENIX - Fire crews in Phoenix were called out to a fire at a tire shop during the overnight hours of Mar. 3.

What we know:

Per a statement from the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire happened near McDowell Road and I-17. Crews were called to the scene at around 3:00 a.m.

"Firefighters arrived and found multiple tires on fire in an exterior lot. Crews set up ladder trucks and extend hose lines and aggressively attacked the flames. Quick action from all personnel on the fire-ground prevented the fire from extending to adjacent office buildings," read a portion of the statement.

No firefighters were hurt, according to officials.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing, according to Phoenix Fire.

Area where the fire happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Phoenix Fire Department.

