Crews battling brush fire in Goodyear, causing road closures
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A brush fire burning in Goodyear has caused road closures near MC-85 and Estrella Parkway, officials said on April 22.
Estrella Parkway is closed in both directions between MC-85 and Vineyard Road, and officials recommend avoiding the area.
Authorities have not yet provided any estimates on the size of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.
