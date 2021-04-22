Crews battling brush fire in Goodyear, causing road closures

A brush fire burning in Goodyear has caused road closures near MC-85 and Estrella Parkway, officials said on April 22.

Estrella Parkway is closed in both directions between MC-85 and Vineyard Road, and officials recommend avoiding the area.

Authorities have not yet provided any estimates on the size of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

