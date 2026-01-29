Customer nerves raw as Phoenix area Zipps locations reopen after ICE raids

article

Two additional Zipps Sports Grill locations reopened Thursday, three days after federal immigration agents raided the chain’s restaurants across the Valley and detained more than 35 people on Jan. 26.

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, the Tempe restaurant reopened, and customers packed the place. The Glendale location at 59th Avenue and Utopia Road has also reopened.

What we know:

The Zipps location near Camelback and Miller roads opened its doors at 11 a.m. to a steady stream of customers on Jan. 29. While many patrons expressed relief at the restaurant's return, others remained unsettled by the scale of Monday’s operation, which targeted all 14 Zipps locations and Goldie's Sports Cafe in Scottsdale.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene Monday night as agents in masks and tactical vests ordered customers to leave and reportedly locked staff inside for several hours. Among those detained was a couple who had reportedly worked for the company for more than a decade.

"I think there’s fault on both sides," said Mark, a customer at the Old Town Scottsdale location. "I don’t like the tactics that ICE is using ... I hope it gets resolved soon."

Another customer, Victor, said, "As soon as I see a person with ICE, what runs in my mind is they might shoot somebody ,,,"

Dig deeper:

Court documents indicate the federal investigation began a year ago following a tip alleging that employees were using fraudulent names and Social Security numbers to gain employment. During the searches, some workers reportedly admitted to using false paperwork, in some cases utilizing the same forged information previously used by other former employees.

Despite the intensity of the raids, there is currently no indication that owner Todd Goldman or the corporate office face criminal charges. Goldman has owned the chain for more than 10 years.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the SB 1070 enforcement actions of a decade ago. While those raids resulted in legal action against a handful of business owners, few of those cases resulted in convictions.

Federal authorities have not yet released the final status of all 35 detainees.