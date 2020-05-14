CVS Health expands drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Arizona

After opening 10 coronavirus testing sites on May 15, CVS is continuing to expand Arizona's testing capabilities by adding multiple new locations.

The new locations include:

180 N Dobson Road, Chandler, AZ 85224

990 E Warner Road, Chandler, AZ 85225

3990 W Ray Road, Chandler, AZ 85226

990 E Pecos Road, Chandler, AZ 85225

765 S Lindsay Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234

2428 S Val Vista Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

4890 N Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

1151 E McKellips Road, Mesa, AZ 85203

7547 E Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

5954 East McDowell Road, Mesa, AZ 85215

10727 W Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

9172 W Union Hills Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

1855 W Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023

4323 E Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

6021 S Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042

3560 West Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

1850 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

1625 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

10160 East Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

10010 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

3303 S Rural Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

5100 East Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85716

615 North Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711

6310 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710

CVS Health opened 10 COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Arizona on May 15 as part of an expanded effort to track the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a press release, the sites will offer self-swab tests for those meeting the CDC criteria and age guidelines, and those interested in getting tested must schedule an appointment at CVS.com.

The CVS Pharmacy testing sites included:

1750 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282

5975 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85226

6015 East Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85205

3170 South Higley Road, Gilbert, AZ 85236

10707 West Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037

3832 East Speedway, Tucson, AZ 85716

14672 North Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

4430 East Ray Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044

8920 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85749

10650 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85737

People getting tested will stay in their cars and will be directed to a pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) performs drive-up COVID-19 testing administered from a car at Mend Urgent Care testing site for the novel coronavirus at the Westfield Fashion Square on May 13, 2020 in th Expand

MORE: Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Test results will be available in approximately three days, according to the release.

These new sites in Arizona are part of a national rollout of new CVS Health testing locations across the country.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Gov. Doug Ducey announced in late April that the state would also undergo a "testing blitz," which aims to test over 10,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 almost every Saturday in May.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or heart conditions.

