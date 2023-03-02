Severe weather: Strong winds break FOX tower camera in Dallas

Severe storms did damage across North Texas on Thursday evening, including to one of FOX 4's tower cameras.

FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry was showing how the wind was shaking our camera at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The camera began to wobble faster and faster before falling and dropping to show just the top of the roof.

READ MORE: Tornado warnings issued in North Texas. What you need to know about the storms.

"It may be out of position," Henry said.

"I think that camera may be caput for the rest of the day today," quipped FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano.

The line of storms brought wind gusts higher than 80 miles per hour and many North Texans shared photos and videos of hail and damaging winds near their homes.