Dana Perino, Stuart Varney to co-moderate second GOP primary debate hosted by FOX Business

FOX News Media’s Stuart Varney and Dana Perino will co-moderate the second Republican presidential primary debate alongside Univision's Ilia Calderón on Sept. 27 on FOX Business Network.

"We are very proud to have Stuart Varney and Dana Perino co-moderating the second debate with Univision to provide Americans with a comprehensive view of the qualifying candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president," FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said.

FOX Business will host the debate from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California.

FOX News Media was tapped to host the first two debates of the critical 2024 election cycle. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum co-moderated FOX News Media's "Democracy 24: FOX News Republican Primary Debate" last week. The debate drew a staggering 12.8 million total viewers , making it the most watched non-sporting event cable telecast of the year to date.

Univision Executive Vice President Maria Martinez-Guzman is eager to inform Hispanic voters ahead of the critical GOP primary.

"As the No. 1 source of news for the U.S. Hispanic community, Noticias Univision’s participation as co-host of the second 2023 Republican primary debate reflects the journalistic mission of TelevisaUnivision’s news division to provide our audience with fair and balanced information. As in past election cycles, we seek to inform Hispanic voters nationwide about their choices while representing our community’s issues during this election cycle," Martinez-Guzman said.

Varney, who has been in the television industry for 45 years, was one of FOX Business’ original anchors at its inception in 2007 and is the host of "Varney & Co.," the highest-rated market hours program on business television. He also hosts "American Built," a series that showcases the ingenuity behind some of the country’s most iconic landmarks.

Varney has interviewed titans from all walks of life and provides analysis for the network’s political coverage. He was part of FOX Business' midterm election programming in 2022 and has also contributed to the business team at FOX News Channel since 2004.

Perino co-anchors FOX News’ "America’s Newsroom" and is a co-host on "The Five," the most watched program in cable news. She also recently launched a signature podcast on FOX News Audio called "Perino on Politics" and co-anchored the pre-show for the first Republican presidential debate alongside Bill Hemmer.

Perino, who has prominent role across all of FOX News' major political events throughout her 14-year tenure at the network, has conducted notable exclusive interviews, including with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, among others.

Calderón is the first Afro-Latina to anchor an evening newscast for a major broadcast network in the U.S. She has interviewed President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and many other political heavyweights.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.

