Darrell Brooks trial: FBI interview of Brooks; defendant removed from court

Witness testimony resumed Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. At least one more day of state witnesses is expected before prosecutors plan to rest their case.

WARNING: Some of the language in the stream above may not be suitable for all viewers.

Detective Jay Carpenter, interviewed Darrell Brooks

First to take the stand on Tuesday was Detective Jay Carpenter. The state proceeded to play an audio recording of Brooks speaking with Carpenter with two FBI agents at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

During the audio interview played in court, Brooks had light chatter with the FBI – talk that included Brooks' children, where he went to high school, and even Brooks mentioning this is the first time he's ever talked with anyone from the FBI. After the audio files were played for the jury, more video clips of the FBI interview were also presented as evidence.

Following the playing of those audio files, the state questioned the detective – and also played video files of the interview. Carpenter said he initially did not mention the Christmas parade because he was trying to gauge Brooks' credibility – he was being careful not to give away too much information and see how he reacts to things as a way to see if he is being truthful.

Darrell Brooks

At one point during the video interview, the detective indicated he was trying to understand how Brooks got to Waukesha. Brooks indicated he used a friend's car. A short time later, the detective stepped out of the room – and left Brooks alone.

When Carpenter returned to the room, Brooks asked, "I’m willing to listen, Carpenter. You’ve been straight with me. I just want to know what am I looking at, so I can let my girls know."

Juan Marquez, witness for the defense

Juan Marquez, a witness for the defense, was then called out of order to testify – with an interpreter.

Marquez testified that he was marching in the Waukesha Christmas parade and at some point he felt something hit his leg. When Marquez was asked by Brooks if he remembered what that was, Marquez said, "A vehicle."

Juan Marquez

Marquez told the court he could not remember what color the truck was – that struck him on the parade route.

Brooks questioned Marquez – asking if it was fair to say he did not remember anything at that time. Marquez replied, "No."

Brooks tossed from court

At roughly 10:20 a.m., the judge abruptly sent the jury out of the courtroom because Brooks was mumbling comments that could be heard – and were being disruptive of the court process. Judge Dorow then indicated court would proceed after a brief break – and Brooks would be required to stay in an adjacent courtroom.

Court resumed at 10:36 a.m. but was again put into recess because it appeared Brooks wanted to return to the courtroom. Around 11 a.m., court returned once again – and Brooks was indeed present.

The state then resumed its direct examination of Detective Jay Carpenter and played more of the FBI interview with Brooks.

Shortly after noon, the interrogation videos with the FBI advanced to the point where investigators started hinting to Brooks why he was being questioned – and digging to find out why.

Brooks: ‘Do I have to be present’ for SUV viewing?

After lunch, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said she would like to take the jury to see the red SUV on Wednesday afternoon.

Opper argued that, just as a gun would be brought in as evidence in a shooting case, "Mr. Brooks has been charged with a dangerous weapon."

Brooks asked whether he would need to be present for that viewing.

Judge Dorow said she would like him to be present.

Brooks and Dorow then began arguing again about Brooks' name, with Brooks telling the judge he "did not consent" to being called that name and Dorow telling Brooks he had given her no other name by which to call him, and she was using the name on the charging documents.

Dorow ended the argument and said she would require Brooks to attend the viewing of the red SUV Wednesday afternoon.

The viewing will be recorded and placed into the record.

Prosecutors and the judge then noted Brooks still needed to provide the court with the time and day for when his witnesses should be present to testify in court. The state again said Tuesday afternoon they were prepared to rest by close of business Wednesday. Prosecutors noted they needed this information from Brooks to give his witnesses notice for time off work, etc. to testify. Brooks was told he could not require all witnesses to show up on the same day.

Brooks was ordered by Dorow to bring to court Wednesday morning an outline of "which witnesses you want Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon, Friday morning and Friday afternoon."

After arguments from Brooks that he shouldn't be required to do this because the state did not give him an outline as to their witnesses, Dorow cut off the discussion and said, "We are going to move on."

Brooks then asked, "Are we going to move on to subject matter jurisdiction?"

Dorow then called Detective Carpenter back to the stand to continue his testimony regarding the interviews with Brooks that began Tuesday morning. As the jury was brought back in, Brooks asked for a sworn affidavit. He continued to make statements as the jury got situated.

Detective Jay Carpenter, Brooks' cross

After Detective Jay Carpenter took the stand, Brooks began his cross-examination.

Brooks began his cross-examination by asking why the suspect was questioned at the hospital versus the police station. Carpenter noted that Brooks requested medical clearance and "there is a risk" with any prisoner transport, so they wanted to avoid that risk. Carpenter noted that there were four officers, including himself, at the hospital, so they were confident they could secure Brooks.

He also asked Carpenter about standard procedure in detaining people suspected of crimes.

"You just said you try not to assume until you have all the facts. Is it fair to say all the information you had before you were not sure about?"

"I wasn’t sure if you were the driver initially, but I was sure you were involved," said Carpenter.

"And you knew that to be fact?" asked Brooks.

"Yes. The information provided was that you were involved," said Carpenter.

FOX6 News will update this post as new testimony is presented in court.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.