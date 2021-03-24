Dave Chappelle requiring rapid coronavirus tests at upcoming shows

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
5
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Dave Chappelle requiring rapid coronavirus tests at upcoming shows

By Jessica Napoli
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
article

Comedian Dave Chappelle campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on January 30, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Dave Chappelle is heading to Connecticut for a set of shows and the comedian is requiring audience members to get rapid COVID-19 tests before entry.

The entertainer, 47, is performing at Foxwoods' Grand Theater in Connecticut on June 25 and 26.

The venue said any individual who tests positive or is accompanied by someone who tests positive will not be allowed in but can get a full refund.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; cancels shows

Fully vaccinated guests also have to undergo testing. Everyone also needs to wear a mask and the seats will be socially distanced. 

And per Chappelle's usual restrictions, there will be no cameras, phones, or recording devices allowed. 

In January, the Emmy-winner revealed the tested positive for coronavirus although his rep, Carla Sims, the entertainer was asymptomatic.

He canceled his remaining shows in Austin, Texas. Chappelle had been performing socially distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said.

In February, "Chappelle’s Show" returned to Netflix after originally being taken down because of Chappelle's beef with Comedy Central over licensing.

"I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much," he said in a clip he posted on Instagram.