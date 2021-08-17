Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:42 PM MST until WED 7:30 AM MST, Coconino County
7
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor dies after June shooting

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

Daytona police officer dies following June shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department said on Tuesday that Officer Jason Raynor has died.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said on Tuesday that Officer Jason Raynor has died.

Officer Raynor, 26, was shot in the head on June 23 while responding to a call of suspicious activity. 

A manhunt for the suspect, Othal Wallace, 29, went nationwide, with Wallace eventually being tracked down in a treehouse near Atlanta, Georgia days later. Wallace was extradited back to Volusia County after the shooting and has remained behind bars.

jason-raynor.jpg

Officer Raynor passed away at 8:09 p.m. at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach with his family by his side, according to a police department spokesman. 

RELATED: Law enforcement, community leaders mourn Officer Jason Raynor's death

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young released a statement about Officer Raynor's death.

08995b91-download.jpg

He said, in part, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform everyone that our beloved brother, Officer Jason Raynor, has passed away," Chief Young said. "The outpouring of love and support that all of you have shown to our police department and to Officer Raynor's family since he was severely injured has been nothing short of amazing."

Officer Raynor becomes the tenth DBPD officer to fall in the line of duty, according to the police department.  Prior to this, the last DBPD officer to lose his life from injuries sustained while on patrol was Kevin Fischer in 1998. The last officer to pass away from injuries while on duty was Thomas Coulter in 2018 during a training exercise. 

RELATED: Suspect in shooting of Daytona Beach officer could face upgraded murder charge

A Celebration Of Life and funeral arrangements for Officer Raynor has not been set at this time. 

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the family, which you can find here.

"Now more than ever, we ask for all of you to embrace the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department in your hearts during this devastating time and pray that God will give us all the strength to persevere through this senseless tragedy."

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.