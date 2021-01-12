DC police ID officer crushed in door in response to little girl’s heartfelt letter

D.C. police have identified the officer who was crushed in a doorway during the U.S. Capitol riot.

Police said Tuesday Officer Daniel Hodges is recovering and doing well.

The horrifying video of him screaming for help as he faces the mob has been viewed around the world.

Johnna Jablonski says her 10-year-old daughter, Emma, became visibly upset when she saw it.

"As she was watching it, she starting saying, ‘What is happening? What are they doing to that man? Why are they doing this?’ And she started to cry," said Jablonski.

"It made me very sad," Emma told FOX 5.

Jablonski said they talked about how Emma was feeling and what she could do to show she cared.

"So she grabs her paper, her colored pencils, sat down on the table and just wrote what was on her heart," said Jablonski.

The letter reads:

Dear Officer, I’m Emma and I’m 10 years old. I hope you heal from being crushed. I feel bad for you. Those people are really bad hurting you. I hope you and your family are nice and healthy. When I saw the video on CNN about people crushing you with a door I almost cried. Get Well. -Emma

She drew a little picture of a squirrel and another drawing of a heart with a bandaid on it.

"Im so proud of her to be able to write this letter," said Jablonski.

She said she didn’t know where to send it so she tweeted the letter. Soon after, DC Police retweeted the letter with a response directly to Emma. For the first time the department identified Officer Hodges, letting the world know he’s doing well.

"It made Emma so happy to know that he was OK," said Jablonski.

She said they planned to mail the letter Tuesday.

"We’re hoping to get that in the mail today with some extra treats because we feel like he deserves it," Jablonski said.

Because police retweeted the letter, it’s gotten a lot of attention. Jablonski said she’s gotten responses from around the country and even the world from people relieved and happy to hear the officer is doing well.

Jablonski said Emma told her before now, she thought only celebrities could reach so many people.