Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV on Loop 202 in Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 have reopened in Phoenix after a man involved in a separate accident was struck and killed by a car, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The initial accident happened at 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning after a Dodge Charger hit another vehicle pulling a trailer.

A third car struck the trailer and was pushed into an on-ramp at 32nd Street from the impact.

DPS officials say that the male driver of the third car got out, ran into the westbound lanes and was fatally struck by an SUV.

It's still not clear why he ran onto the freeway.

No other injuries were reported.

The highway was closed in both directions for the investigation, but has since reopened.