1 killed in Mesa U.S. 60 crash

One person died following a crash early Tuesday morning along a freeway in the East Valley.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. on April 29 along the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 in Mesa.

"For unknown reasons, traffic unit one veered to the right across the gore point for the Power Rd exit, corrected to the left, and rolled down the off-ramp embankment several times," DPS said.

The driver was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes for several hours at Superstition Springs Boulevard. The freeway was reopened just before 7 a.m.

The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

A deadly crash shut down the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 in Mesa on April 29. (ADOT)

What we don't know:

The driver was not identified.

Map of where the crash happened