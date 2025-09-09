Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash near Phoenix intersection; body recovered from Camelback Mountain l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 9, 2025 9:54am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; MCSO)

From a crash near a north Phoenix intersection that left a man dead and a woman hurt to a hiker's body recovered from a trail on Camelback Mountain, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 9.

1. Man killed, woman hurt in crash

Featured

Fatal crash in north Phoenix kills one, injures another
article

Fatal crash in north Phoenix kills one, injures another

A man died and a woman was hurt in a north Phoenix crash on Monday afternoon on Happy Valley Road.

2. Grim discovery on Phoenix mountain

Featured

Body recovered on Camelback Mountain hiking trail in Phoenix
article

Body recovered on Camelback Mountain hiking trail in Phoenix

The body of a deceased person was recovered after the Phoenix Fire Department discovered the body just off the Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain on Sept. 8.

3. Mexican citizen who died in ICE custody ID'd

Featured

Mexican man dies in ICE custody in Arizona
article

Mexican man dies in ICE custody in Arizona

32-year-old Mexican citizen, Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas, has died in ICE custody in Arizona.

4. Man gets prison time for murder

Featured

Man sentenced for stabbing, killing his girlfriend in Phoenix
article

Man sentenced for stabbing, killing his girlfriend in Phoenix

Eduardo Galindo-Ramirez allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Andrea Casarrubias Romero more than 30 times at a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

5. Phoenix strip mall stabbing

Featured

North Phoenix strip mall stabbing leaves 2 hurt, suspect detained
article

North Phoenix strip mall stabbing leaves 2 hurt, suspect detained

A suspect is in custody after police say two men were stabbed at a strip mall on Sept. 9 near 33rd and Peoria Avenues.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: 'Squeeze play' brings breezy conditions to Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: 'Squeeze play' brings breezy conditions to Phoenix

Tuesday will be sunny and dry in the Valley with a high in the mid-100s.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews