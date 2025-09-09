Deadly crash near Phoenix intersection; body recovered from Camelback Mountain l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; MCSO)
From a crash near a north Phoenix intersection that left a man dead and a woman hurt to a hiker's body recovered from a trail on Camelback Mountain, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 9.
1. Man killed, woman hurt in crash
A man died and a woman was hurt in a north Phoenix crash on Monday afternoon on Happy Valley Road.
2. Grim discovery on Phoenix mountain
The body of a deceased person was recovered after the Phoenix Fire Department discovered the body just off the Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain on Sept. 8.
3. Mexican citizen who died in ICE custody ID'd
32-year-old Mexican citizen, Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas, has died in ICE custody in Arizona.
4. Man gets prison time for murder
Eduardo Galindo-Ramirez allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Andrea Casarrubias Romero more than 30 times at a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
5. Phoenix strip mall stabbing
A suspect is in custody after police say two men were stabbed at a strip mall on Sept. 9 near 33rd and Peoria Avenues.
Today's weather
Tuesday will be sunny and dry in the Valley with a high in the mid-100s.