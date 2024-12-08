Deadly crashes on Loop 202; fire leaves 20 people without homes | Nightly Roundup

Deadly car crashes on Loop 202 | Nightly Roundup
From a Glendale fire that left 20 residents without homes, to deadly car crashes along Loop 202 in the Valley, here are tonight's top headlines.
1. 20 residents displaced by Glendale building fire
Featured
Twenty people are out of their homes for the holidays after an apartment fire in Glendale. The Dec. 8 fire happened near 80th and Glendale avenues. We have how you can help.
2. 5 of 6 Navajo County inmates captured
Featured
White Mountain Apache Police said on Dec. 7 that six inmates escaped in Navajo County – but as of Dec. 8, five of them have been found.
3. New images show UnitedHealthcare CEO killing suspect in taxi
Featured
New images released by police late Saturday show the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson boarding a taxi.
4. Actress dies after consuming amphibian's venom at spiritual cleansing retreat
Featured
Mexican actress Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez died after participating in a cleansing ritual.
5. 2 deadly crashes on Loop 202
2 deadly crashes on Loop 202
Two people died in crashes on Loop 202 over the weekend in the Valley. One of the crashes was at Recker Road and the other was at 32nd Street.