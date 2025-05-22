Deadly double shooting in Mesa; House passes Trump tax bill l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
Multiple suspects were detained in connection to a deadly shooting at an East Valley apartment complex; House lawmakers passed President Donald Trump's tax bill; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 22.
1. Multiple suspects in custody
Police say they have detained multiple suspects after a double shooting at an apartment complex near the U.S. 60 and Val Vista Drive left one person dead and another injured.
2. Phoenix showroom fire
A Phoenix car showroom started on fire, burning more than a dozen classic muscle cars before firefighters put out the flames.
3. ‘Big beautiful’ tax bill
The House voted early Thursday to pass President Donald Trump’s "big beautiful" tax bill after an all-night session.
4. Recent prison violence
A nearly three-minute-long fight at an Arizona state prison was caught on camera, and we're hearing from the man who oversees all state prisons, director Ryan Thornell, about recent prison violence.
5. Single mother brutally beaten
The single mother was on her way home from work when she was severely beaten and robbed of her bicycle. She was left to die and remains in a coma.
Today's weather
We're staying hot on Thursday in Phoenix with a high near 105°F.