Deadly fireworks explosion in California; child found in Scottsdale pool | Nightly Roundup

Fireworks blast turns deadly in Los Angeles neighborhood; hantavirus and rabies cases reported in the Grand Canyon area, and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 4, 2025.

1. Fireworks blast turns deadly

(Juan Garcia via Storyful)

What we know:

One person died, and another is in critical condition after a massive fireworks explosion rocked a north Los Angeles neighborhood on July 3.

Dig deeper:

Reports state it took more than 130 firefighters nearly an hour to put out the flames. It’s unclear just how many powerful fireworks went off.

2. Child found unresponsive at community pool

What we know:

Scottsdale Police say a child has been taken to the hospital in serious condition, after they were found in a pool near 100th Street and Thompson Peak Parkway on July 4.

What we don't know:

Police did not reveal the child's identity, nor did they reveal any other general information about the child.

3. Longtime friend of Caitlyn Jenner passes away

Sophia Hutchins (left) and Caitlyn Jenner (right), in a photo taken in 2018. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

What we know:

TMZ is reporting that Sophia Hutchins, a close friend and manager to Caitlyn Jenner, has died.

Dig deeper:

Hutchins, who was also transgender, met Jenner in 2015, appearing in multiple episodes of her reality television series.

4. Diseases transmitted by animals reported at Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel)

What we know:

Officials with the National Park Service announced on July 3 that cases of hantavirus and rabies have been reported in the Grand Canyon area.

Why you should care:

Both hantavirus and rabies are considered to be rare diseases, and in the case of rabies, medical professionals said once symptoms start, the virus "causes death within a few days."

5. Groups team up for affordable housing in Flagstaff

What we know:

Habitat For Humanity, along with Vintage Partners, are teaming up to build 40 starter homes in the Flagstaff area.

By the numbers:

Priced at just $100,000 with a 0% loan, each home has up to three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These new, affordable houses are helping tackle the city's growing housing crisis.

Are there freeway closures in the Phoenix area this weekend?

Officials with ADOT said no closures are scheduled on state highways over the 4th of July weekend. They also say drivers should still expect the unexpected while on the road, such as "unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles, wildfires or other incidents."

What they're saying:

"ADOT anticipates heavy traffic and possible delays on highways in and out of the Phoenix and Tucson areas during peak holiday weekend travel times. That includes the Interstate 17 Improvement Project work zone between Anthem Way and the Sunset Point Rest Area north of Phoenix," ADOT officials wrote. "Other highways expected to be busy at times include State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson; US 93 between Wickenburg and Hoover Dam; I-10 between Tucson and Phoenix; and I-8 and I-10 between the Phoenix area and the California state line."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

What To Expect:

Temperatures will begin to warm to above-average readings, with over 110 degrees in store for the Valley beginning Sunday.

