Deadly house fire north of Phoenix; Trump-Harris latest polls l Morning News Brief

A house fire north of Phoenix left three people dead; new polls in the presidential race have been released following the debate; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 13.

1. Deadly house fire in Prescott Valley

Three people are dead following a house fire near Navajo Drive and State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. Read more here.

2. Latest presidential polls

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Penns Expand

New polling data shows Vice President Kamala Harris has slightly increased her lead over former President Donald Trump following Tuesday night’s debate. Click here to read more.

3. Kevin Hart's restaurants closing

Kevin Hart at the opening of Kevin Harts QSR Hart House held at Hart House Hollywood on May 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

After just two years in the restaurant scene, Kevin Hart's plant-based restaurant chain is calling it quits. Read more here.

4. New details on driver accused of killing NHL star

Sean Higgins

The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday. Read more here.

5. ‘Karate Kid’ star dies

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Chad McQueen attends the US Premiere, "Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans" at Laemmle NoHo 7 on November 11, 2015, in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FilmRise)

Chad McQueen, known for his role in "Karate Kid" and the son of the late actor and race car driver Steve McQueen, has died at 63, according to the Associated Press. Read more here.

Today's weather

It'll be a breezy and sunny Friday, but we'll see cooler temps and a chance for rain this weekend. Read more here.