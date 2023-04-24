Deadly multi-car crash closes portion of eastbound I-10 in Buckeye

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a crash has prompted the closure of a portion of Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

In a brief tweet, officials say the eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Milepost 103 in Buckeye, which is located near I-10 and Hassayampa Road, due to a crash at Milepost 103 involving multiple vehicles.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. We are reaching out to authorities for more on what happened.

Where the crash happened