Deadly road rage shooting; Hurricane Milton strengthens | Nightly Roundup

Hurricane Milton; deadly AZ road rage shooting | Nightly Roundup
From a man being killed in a road rage shooting in Glendale Monday morning, to the news of Hurricane Milton quickly building strength as it approaches Florida, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Here’s how much money is needed to be considered middle class in every state
Income levels required to be considered middle-class varied significantly depending on where a person lived, according to the new study.
2. Hurricane forecast: Milton strengthens to Category 5 as Florida orders evacuations
Hurricane Milton increased to a Category 5 storm on Monday as it barreled toward an already-battered Florida. Here’s the latest information on the storm.
3. 1 dead, 2 hurt in Phoenix bus crash
One person was killed and two people were injured in a crash involving a bus near 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
4. 2 Phoenix men arrested in connection to 'professional criminal enterprise'
A sophisticated burglary crew has been arrested for thefts at 9 different Family Dollar stores and one KFC in the Valley.
5. Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale: police
A man is dead following an apparent road-rage shooting near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road, police said.