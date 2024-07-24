Expand / Collapse search

Deadly shooting & crash in Phoenix; man accused of indecent exposure at AZ movie theater l Morning News Brief

By
Published July 24, 2024 9:48am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police say a shooting and crash led to a woman's death in south Phoenix; a man accused of public sexual indecency at an East Valley movie theater was arrested; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 24.

1. Shooting and crash leads to woman's death

Woman dead after shooting, crash in south Phoenix

Police say a woman was shot at before she crashed into a cement irrigation box near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

2. Alleged public sexual indecency at East Valley movie theater

Man accused of indecent exposure at Queen Creek movie theater

A man accused of indecent exposure at an East Valley movie theater has been arrested.

3. Man sentenced for triple murder

Man gets 3 life sentences for killing his parents, brother in Phoenix

A man convicted of killing his parents and brother at a home near 32nd Street and Thomas Road received three consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

4. Incredible video shows whale capsizing boat

Whale capsizes boat off coast of New Hampshire

A breaching whale crashed into a boat off the coast of New Hampshire, capsizing the vessel and sending two mariners into the water. Read more here.

5. Fight over iPhone led to girl's death: prosecutors

Tennessee girl charged with suffocating cousin, 8, in her sleep after fight over iPhone

The cousins had been visiting a relative for the summer.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Evening storms possible in Phoenix

The high on July 24 will be slightly warmer than it was on Monday and Tuesday at 112°F. There's about a 20% chance for evening monsoon activity.