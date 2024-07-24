Deadly shooting & crash in Phoenix; man accused of indecent exposure at AZ movie theater l Morning News Brief

article

Police say a shooting and crash led to a woman's death in south Phoenix; a man accused of public sexual indecency at an East Valley movie theater was arrested; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 24.

1. Shooting and crash leads to woman's death

Featured article

2. Alleged public sexual indecency at East Valley movie theater

Featured article

3. Man sentenced for triple murder

Featured article

4. Incredible video shows whale capsizing boat

A breaching whale crashed into a boat off the coast of New Hampshire, capsizing the vessel and sending two mariners into the water. Read more here.

5. Fight over iPhone led to girl's death: prosecutors

Featured article

Today's weather