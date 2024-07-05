Deadly shooting at Renaissance Hotel in downtown Phoenix

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside an upscale downtown Phoenix hotel.

The shooting happened at the Renaissance Hotel, near Central Avenue and Adams Street.

The victim has not been identified. It's unknown if any suspects are in custody.

FOX 10 has reached out to Phoenix Police for more information.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Renaissance Hotel near Central Avenue and Adams Street.

Copa América team staying at Renaissance Hotel

A Copa América soccer team that is staying at the Renaissance Hotel will be waking up to a crime scene.

Panama's national team is reportedly staying at the hotel.

Panama is scheduled to play in a quarterfinal match against Colombia on Saturday at 3 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Map of the hotel