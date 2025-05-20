Deadly shooting in Scottsdale; update in Marcus Freiberger case | Nightly Roundup

article

From an update on the Marcus Freiberger death investigation to a deadly shooting in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

1. Scottsdale Police investigating deadly shooting

Featured article

2. Actor known for role on Cheers remembered

Featured article

3. Update on death of popular Phoenix yoga instructor

Featured article

4. Police investigating murder in north Phoenix

Featured article

5. What is the ‘Golden Dome’?

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight