Deadly shooting in Scottsdale; update in Marcus Freiberger case | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an update on the Marcus Freiberger death investigation to a deadly shooting in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
1. Scottsdale Police investigating deadly shooting
Featured
A man was killed in a Scottsdale shooting on Tuesday afternoon, while another man was arrested in connection, the police department said.
2. Actor known for role on Cheers remembered
Featured
George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on "Cheers," died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday.
3. Update on death of popular Phoenix yoga instructor
Featured
Freiberger, 45, was last seen in Phoenix on Feb. 21, and his body was found at a rock quarry near 15th Avenue and Broadway on March 19.
4. Police investigating murder in north Phoenix
Featured
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Monday night.
5. What is the ‘Golden Dome’?
Featured
The cost of this project could range anywhere between $30 billion and $100 billion.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
Get ready! Temps are warming back up in the Valley!