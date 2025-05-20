Expand / Collapse search

Deadly shooting in Scottsdale; update in Marcus Freiberger case | Nightly Roundup

Published  May 20, 2025 6:53pm MST
PHOENIX - From an update on the Marcus Freiberger death investigation to a deadly shooting in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

1. Scottsdale Police investigating deadly shooting

Man killed in Scottsdale shooting, another man arrested
A man was killed in a Scottsdale shooting on Tuesday afternoon, while another man was arrested in connection, the police department said.

2. Actor known for role on Cheers remembered

‘Cheers’ star George Wendt dies at 76
George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on "Cheers," died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday.

3. Update on death of popular Phoenix yoga instructor

Marcus Freiberger: Cause of death 'undetermined' for Phoenix yoga instructor
Freiberger, 45, was last seen in Phoenix on Feb. 21, and his body was found at a rock quarry near 15th Avenue and Broadway on March 19.

4. Police investigating murder in north Phoenix

Man killed in Phoenix homicide; detectives ask for Silent Witness tips
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Monday night.

5. What is the ‘Golden Dome’?

What is the 'Golden Dome'? Space missile defense system explained
The cost of this project could range anywhere between $30 billion and $100 billion.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Triple digits back this week in Phoenix
Get ready! Temps are warming back up in the Valley!

