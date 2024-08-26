Expand / Collapse search

Deadly Tempe mobile home fire; lawsuit refiled against Cardinals rookie l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  August 26, 2024 11:47am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - An adult and a child were found dead in an East Valley mobile home fire; an apparel manufacturer has refiled a lawsuit against an Arizona Cardinals rookie; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 26.

1. Deadly mobile home fire in Tempe

Featured

Child, adult found dead in Tempe mobile home fire; 3 others hospitalized
article

Child, adult found dead in Tempe mobile home fire; 3 others hospitalized

A fire at a mobile home park near Kyrene and Baseline Roads left a child and an adult dead, and three others, including another child, in critical condition.

2. Lawsuit refiled against Marvin Harrison Jr.

Featured

Fanatics refiles lawsuit against Cardinals’ rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.
article

Fanatics refiles lawsuit against Cardinals’ rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.

The lawsuit claims Harrison Jr. did not fulfill his obligations from a deal he signed with the retailer and estimated the damage in "millions of dollars."

3. AZ fake electors case latest

Featured

Arizona fake electors case: Judge to hear arguments over whether to dismiss charges
article

Arizona fake electors case: Judge to hear arguments over whether to dismiss charges

The defendants argue Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes tried to use the charges to silence them for their constitutionally protected speech about the 2020 election and actions taken in response to the race’s outcome.

4. Alleged cellphone thief arrested

Featured

Man accused of stealing cellphones from teenage girls
article

Man accused of stealing cellphones from teenage girls

A man accused of stealing cellphones from two different teenage girls at a Valley business near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road has been arrested, Peoria Police said.

5. Will the debate still happen?

Trump questions participating in upcoming debate

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry day expected in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry day expected in Phoenix

The high in Phoenix on Aug. 26 will be about 108°F. There will be about a 5% chance for thunderstorms.