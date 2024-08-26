Deadly Tempe mobile home fire; lawsuit refiled against Cardinals rookie l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - An adult and a child were found dead in an East Valley mobile home fire; an apparel manufacturer has refiled a lawsuit against an Arizona Cardinals rookie; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 26.
1. Deadly mobile home fire in Tempe
A fire at a mobile home park near Kyrene and Baseline Roads left a child and an adult dead, and three others, including another child, in critical condition.
2. Lawsuit refiled against Marvin Harrison Jr.
The lawsuit claims Harrison Jr. did not fulfill his obligations from a deal he signed with the retailer and estimated the damage in "millions of dollars."
3. AZ fake electors case latest
The defendants argue Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes tried to use the charges to silence them for their constitutionally protected speech about the 2020 election and actions taken in response to the race’s outcome.
4. Alleged cellphone thief arrested
A man accused of stealing cellphones from two different teenage girls at a Valley business near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road has been arrested, Peoria Police said.
5. Will the debate still happen?
Trump questions participating in upcoming debate
Today's weather
The high in Phoenix on Aug. 26 will be about 108°F. There will be about a 5% chance for thunderstorms.