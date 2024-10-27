Deadly, violent crimes reported in Phoenix and Glendale this weekend | Nightly Roundup

From reports of deadly, violent crimes in the Valley, to a fire at GCU being investigated as possible arson, here are tonight's top stories.

1. 'There were so many alarms': Fire at GCU in Phoenix might be arson, school says

A fire Sunday morning sent students scurrying out of a GCU residential hall in Phoenix.

"There were two small fires in a third-floor study lounge area in the Agave Apartments. GCU Public Safety and Phoenix Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the fire. No one was injured," GCU spokesperson Bob Romantic said on Oct. 27. "There is some fire and water damage in the area that will result in some students being moved to other rooms on campus."

4. VP Kamala Harris, Donald Trump to rally in Arizona on Halloween

The presidential candidates will hold dueling rallies in the Valley on Halloween. VP Kamala Harris will be in Phoenix and former President Donald Trump will be in Glendale.

