Expand / Collapse search

Deadly, violent crimes reported in Phoenix and Glendale this weekend | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  October 27, 2024 7:45pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Violent crimes plague the weekend | FOX 10 Headlines Oct. 27

From reports of deadly, violent crimes in the Valley, to a fire at GCU being investigated as possible arson, here are tonight's top stories.

1. 'There were so many alarms': Fire at GCU in Phoenix might be arson, school says

A fire Sunday morning sent students scurrying out of a GCU residential hall in Phoenix.

"There were two small fires in a third-floor study lounge area in the Agave Apartments. GCU Public Safety and Phoenix Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the fire. No one was injured," GCU spokesperson Bob Romantic said on Oct. 27. "There is some fire and water damage in the area that will result in some students being moved to other rooms on campus."

Click to read more.

2. Phoenix PD investigates late night stabbing that injured 2

Phoenix PD investigates late night stabbing that injured 2

Phoenix Police say they're investigating after witnesses intervened in a late-night stabbing. It happened near 10th Avenue and Madison Street around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. Officers found a man with a stab wound. They also found an unconscious man lying on the ground.

3. Man killed in Glendale shooting, PD says

Man killed in Glendale shooting, PD says

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times. Glendale Police were called to a home near 43rd and Olive avenues on Oct. 27. When officers found the victim, he was lying outside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

4. VP Kamala Harris, Donald Trump to rally in Arizona on Halloween

The presidential candidates will hold dueling rallies in the Valley on Halloween. VP Kamala Harris will be in Phoenix and former President Donald Trump will be in Glendale.

Click to read more.

5. Suspect on the run after killing a Phoenix man, PD says

Suspect on the run after killing a Phoenix man, PD says

Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near 23rd and Fillmore streets. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he died at the scene.