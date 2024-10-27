VP Kamala Harris, Donald Trump to rally in Arizona on Halloween

The Brief VP Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be in the Valley on Halloween, Oct. 31, for campaign events. Harris will be in Phoenix for a "When We Vote We Win" rally and Trump will be in Glendale for a hurricane relief benefit hosted by Tucker Carlson.



The presidential candidates will hold dueling rallies in the Valley on Halloween.

Vice President Kamala Harris will host a "When We Vote We Win" rally in Phoenix on Oct. 31. Los Tigres del Norte is slated to perform at the rally.

You can register for the Harris event by clicking here.

On the same day, former President Donald Trump will be in Glendale to join the Tucker Carlson Live Tour for a hurricane relief benefit at Desert Diamond Arena.

"Just five days before the election, Tucker Carlson will host a live interview of President Trump in front of the American people," a Trump campaign email said.

Tickets for the event can be found by clicking here, and the campaign says "all profits from the event will be donated to relief efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene."

Related stories: