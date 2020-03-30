Deer Valley Chick-fil-A hosts fundraiser for fallen Phoenix police commander
DEER VALLEY, Ariz. - The Chick-fil-A location in Deer Valley will hold a fundraiser on March 31st for a Phoenix police officer who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.
Commander Greg Carnicle was killed when responding to a call Sunday night, and two other officers were injured but will be OK.
Donations will be accepted at the event or on pleacharities.org. 100% of the donations will benefit the Carnicle family.
Location: 3001 W. Agua Fria Fwy, Phoenix, 85027
