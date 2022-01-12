Deer Valley Unified moves some classes back online due to staffing shortage

With COVID-19 cases surging across Arizona, one school district is making the hard decision to move some kids back online.

Over the past week, Deer Valley Unified School District (DVUSD) officials say they had to convert about a dozen classrooms to virtual learning, where the teacher conducts class on Zoom for a period of time.

Why? Officials say this is because of the current COVID-19 surge and lack of staffing. When there is not a staff member that can fill-in in person in the classroom, the teacher would then teach virtually for two to five days if they are able.

"Parents should be mentally prepared," says Gary Zehrbach, the district's deputy superintendent. "That is not something we want to do. We of course want to keep in-person going, then that is something that, again, parents should mentally prepare for over the next three weeks here."

Officials say these decisions were based on the virus cases and number of absences reported just within the first four days of school this year. Health officials expect the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the coming weeks before they taper off.

"About a dozen classrooms where we have had to temporarily convert that room to virtual status. "Usually lasts anywhere from 2-5 days," Zehrbach says.

Some parents within the district say they don’t like the idea of going back to virtual learning because it would be difficult for their children.

"It’s not really the mentally preparing for me, it’s really mentally preparing my kids. It affected them way more than me. They don’t get to socialize, they don’t get to do after-school activities," said Kimberlee Grubich, a DVUSD parent.

Another parent within the district, Shannon Maloney, agrees, saying, "Personally, I find it a little bit offensive that the school district would tell parents to get mentally prepared. You can become as mentally prepared as you want. This COVID thing hasn’t made anybody prepared, no one has a clue what’s happening from moment to moment, it’s terrifying."

On Jan. 11, one of the leading doctors at Banner Health said the state has not yet reached its peak during the omicron variant wave.

The district says it's committed to keeping schools open, but are dealing with an avalanche of staff calling in sick. District-wide, there are more than 500 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff as of Jan. 12.

