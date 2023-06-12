Delta Air Lines customers complain about problems accessing website, scanning boarding passes

article

Delta Air Lines customers across the country have taken to Twitter with complaints that the system is down. Some say they can't access the website and app, some say they can't scan their boarding passes, others say they're stranded at their respective airports.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport appears to be one of the locations affected.

Some Twitter users are also complaining about activity from LAX.

One customer says a flight from New York City-JFK to Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport-YUL was canceled.

Several people have reached out to Delta's Help Bot about issues purchasing flight tickets.

Delta Air Lines addressed the complaints, issuing the following statement:

"For a few minutes this afternoon, some Delta locations reported offline internet connectivity. Delta teams worked to restore connectivity. We expect little operational impact and as always, customers should check their flight status on the Fly Delta app or delta.com before heading to the airport."

