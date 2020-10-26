Delta bans hundreds of passengers for refusing to wear masks

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
14
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:14 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Freeze Warning
from MON 7:00 PM MDT until TUE 10:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 4:02 AM MST until MON 3:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Freeze Warning
from MON 9:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Delta bans hundreds of passengers for refusing to wear masks

By FOX 5 Digital
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A man watches as a Delta Air Lines plane lands at Los Angeles International Airport. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Delta says it has banned over 400 passengers from flying who refused to wear a mask.

In a new memo obtained by CNN Business, the Atlanta-based airline says it has added 460 people to its no-fly list for refusing to follow its mask requirement.

"As of this week, we've added 460 people to our no-fly list for refusing to comply with our mask requirement," Delta CEO Ed Bastian reportedly said in the letter to employees.

The new numbers are roughly 200 more than the airline's reported amount in August of people banned since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Delta began requiring that passengers wear masks on its flights starting on May 4.

While most airlines have policies about banning people for refusing to wear a mask, airlines are not sharing their no-fly lists with each other.

That means a passenger can rebook a flight with another airline without much of a problem.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.