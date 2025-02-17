Expand / Collapse search

Delta plane crash at Canada airport; Anti-Trump protest in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

Updated  February 17, 2025 7:20pm MST
PHOENIX - From the latest on a crash involving a Delta Air Lines plane in Canada to protests against President Donald Trump in Phoenix and elsewhere, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 17, 2025.

1. Delta plane involved in Canada crash

Delta plane upside-down after Toronto crash; all passengers 'accounted for'
Delta plane upside-down after Toronto crash; all passengers 'accounted for'

A plane crash in snowy Toronto left a Delta Airlines regional jet upside down. Airport officials say all 80 passengers and crew on the flight -- which left from Minneapolis -- were accounted for, but at least some were injured.

2. Anti-Trump protesters gather for demonstration

Anti-Trump protest took place in Phoenix on Presidents' Day
Anti-Trump protest took place in Phoenix on Presidents' Day

Organizers called the protest "No Kings on Presidents' Day." They say they are protesting Trump's plans for immigration enforcement.

3. Death reported in Maricopa County jail overdoses

1 inmate dead after a dozen overdoses at Maricopa County jail
1 inmate dead after a dozen overdoses at Maricopa County jail

An inmate is dead after a dozen overdoses were reported over the past week at Estrella Jail in Phoenix, MCSO said.

4. Rare fish found on beach

Rare oarfish swims on Mexican Beach: ‘No one’s going to believe this’
Rare oarfish swims on Mexican Beach: ‘No one’s going to believe this’

Footage recorded of the rare fish shows the intricacies of its iridescent, ribbon-looking body and long, wispy red fins.

5. High egg prices amid flu prompt talks of chicken vaccination

Bird flu: High egg prices prompt discussion on vaccinating chickens in the U.S.
Bird flu: High egg prices prompt discussion on vaccinating chickens in the U.S.

Bird flu is one of the reasons why egg prices have been so high, and that has led some to ask why can't egg farmers just vaccinate their chickens.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Dry and calm weather expected for Phoenix area this week
Arizona weather forecast: Dry and calm weather expected for Phoenix area this week

We are expecting warmer temperatures for the Phoenix area in the days ahead, with middle to upper 80s possible next week.

