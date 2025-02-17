Delta plane crash at Canada airport; Anti-Trump protest in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the latest on a crash involving a Delta Air Lines plane in Canada to protests against President Donald Trump in Phoenix and elsewhere, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 17, 2025.
1. Delta plane involved in Canada crash
A plane crash in snowy Toronto left a Delta Airlines regional jet upside down. Airport officials say all 80 passengers and crew on the flight -- which left from Minneapolis -- were accounted for, but at least some were injured.
2. Anti-Trump protesters gather for demonstration
Organizers called the protest "No Kings on Presidents' Day." They say they are protesting Trump's plans for immigration enforcement.
3. Death reported in Maricopa County jail overdoses
An inmate is dead after a dozen overdoses were reported over the past week at Estrella Jail in Phoenix, MCSO said.
4. Rare fish found on beach
Footage recorded of the rare fish shows the intricacies of its iridescent, ribbon-looking body and long, wispy red fins.
5. High egg prices amid flu prompt talks of chicken vaccination
Bird flu is one of the reasons why egg prices have been so high, and that has led some to ask why can't egg farmers just vaccinate their chickens.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
We are expecting warmer temperatures for the Phoenix area in the days ahead, with middle to upper 80s possible next week.