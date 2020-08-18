Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Democratic National Convention Wednesday schedule — here are the virtual events to look out for

By Justin Sedgwick
Published 
2020 Election
FOX TV Digital Team

Michelle Obama speaks at 2020 DNC

Michelle Obama spoke during the 2020 DNC and gave her support for Joe Biden.

LOS ANGELES - The Democratic National Convention (DNC) heads into its third day on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this convention is an all-virtual event, meaning that anyone from home can watch.

Wednesday’s list of daytime DNC events includes meetings with prominent constituency councils and caucuses. Later in the evening, there will be remarks from notable politicians and lawmakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

RELATED: 'The future of our democracy is at stake': At virtual DNC, Sanders calls for supporters to rally behind Biden

Here is the list of scheduled DNC Wednesday events and their start times:

DAYTIME EVENTS

Hipanic Caucus Meeting
Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT 

Campaign Academy 2020: Digital
Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Labor Council Meeting
Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

AAPI Caucus Meeting
Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Black Caucus Meeting
Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Ethnic Council Meeting
Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Women’s Caucus Meeting
Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

RELATED: When are the 2020 presidential debates?

PRE-SHOW EVENTS

Bold Leadership: Women Governors Leading
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Behind The Rhyme presents Your Voice Your Vote
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

CONVENTION PROGRAM

Democratic National Convention: Day 3
Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Description: This is when many Democratic leaders are slated to speak. This is also when performances by Jennifer Hudson and Billie Eilish are scheduled. The full list of speakers is:

-Sen. Elizabeth Warren
-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
-Former Secretary of StateHillary Clinton
-Gov. Tony Evers
-Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
-Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama
Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Bernie Sanders speaks at 2020 DNC

Bernie Sanders offers his support and advice during the 2020 DNC.