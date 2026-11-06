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Democrats win Arizona legislature; lawsuit against Kimberly Yee announced | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated November 6, 2026 6:53 PM MST Published November 6, 2026 6:53 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a deadly East Valley crash to a historic win for the Democrats in Arizona, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, November 6, 2026.

1. Deadly crash involving school bus in Mesa

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Two people killed in Mesa crash involving school bus
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Two people killed in Mesa crash involving school bus

Two adults died and a school bus driver was hospitalized after a crash in Mesa on Friday. No students were on board the bus.

2. Arizona Rep-elect Dr. Amish Shah appears on FOX 10 Talks

Also Watch: Get to know AZ CD-1 Rep.-elect Amish Shah

3. Defeated Arizona GOP State Treasurer nominee to sue

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Defeated GOP nominee Elijah Norton to sue Kimberly Yee over 'despicable' smear
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Defeated GOP nominee Elijah Norton to sue Kimberly Yee over 'despicable' smear

Fresh off conceding the treasurer race, Elijah Norton preps a multi-million-dollar defamation suit against Kimberly Yee.

4. Iran back in focus after the midterms

5. Democrats projected to win Arizona State Legislature majority

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Arizona Democrats win legislative control, securing first state trifecta since 1966
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Arizona Democrats win legislative control, securing first state trifecta since 1966

Democrats won both legislative chambers in Arizona and retained the governor's office, ending decades of Republican control as part of widespread national gains.

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