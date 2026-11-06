Democrats win Arizona legislature; lawsuit against Kimberly Yee announced | Nightly Roundup

From a deadly East Valley crash to a historic win for the Democrats in Arizona, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, November 6, 2026.

1. Deadly crash involving school bus in Mesa

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2. Arizona Rep-elect Dr. Amish Shah appears on FOX 10 Talks

Also Watch: Get to know AZ CD-1 Rep.-elect Amish Shah

3. Defeated Arizona GOP State Treasurer nominee to sue

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4. Iran back in focus after the midterms

5. Democrats projected to win Arizona State Legislature majority