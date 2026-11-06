Democrats win Arizona legislature; lawsuit against Kimberly Yee announced | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a deadly East Valley crash to a historic win for the Democrats in Arizona, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, November 6, 2026.
1. Deadly crash involving school bus in Mesa
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Two adults died and a school bus driver was hospitalized after a crash in Mesa on Friday. No students were on board the bus.
2. Arizona Rep-elect Dr. Amish Shah appears on FOX 10 Talks
Also Watch: Get to know AZ CD-1 Rep.-elect Amish Shah
3. Defeated Arizona GOP State Treasurer nominee to sue
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Fresh off conceding the treasurer race, Elijah Norton preps a multi-million-dollar defamation suit against Kimberly Yee.
4. Iran back in focus after the midterms
5. Democrats projected to win Arizona State Legislature majority
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Democrats won both legislative chambers in Arizona and retained the governor's office, ending decades of Republican control as part of widespread national gains.