Demonstrators return to Brooklyn Center Police Department for 3rd night

Demonstrators have gathered at the Brooklyn Center Police Department for a third straight night after the police shooting death of Daunte Wright.

After a rally outside the police department, organizers led a march to FBI Headquarters.

Protesters gather Tuesday evening outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

CAIR-Minnesota, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Racial Justice Network, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamal, Minnesota Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter Twin Cities and other groups will be involved in the rally.

The Minnesota National Guard upped their presence Tuesday inside the temporary barricades placed around the police headquarters ahead of the protests. According to a city spokeswoman, a curfew is in effect in Brooklyn Center from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A fortified Brooklyn Center Police Department awaits a third night of protests after a deadly police shooting.

Advertisement

Monday's demonstrations

Monday night, 34 people were arrested during protests that continued past the city’s 7 p.m. curfew. During those protests, protesters tried and failed to breach the temporary fencing erected around the police department.

Protesters were also seen shooting fireworks and throwing objects at police. Officers were seen using tear gas and flash bangs against protesters, too.

Some looting was reported Monday, including a Dollar Tree near the police headquarters. Other businesses in Minneapolis were also broken into and looted Monday night.

Protests across the U.S.

Daunte Wright's death sparked protests Monday night across many U.S. cities — including Portland where a demonstration turned into a riot. Some in the crowd threw rocks and other projectiles at officers.

In addition to Portland, demonstrations took place in Washington, D.C., New York City and Los Angeles, among others.