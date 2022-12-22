Deputies looking for man who left Arizona City with boy

Authorities are looking for a man who was last seen leaving Pinal County with a young boy.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Michael Ruiz left Arizona City with his son, 2-year-old Benjamin Ruiz, at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. He was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with an Oregon license plate 786NLG.

Ruiz is described as a Hispanic man who is about 5'4" and weighs 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a diamond on his neck.

If you have any information, dial 911.