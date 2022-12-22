Deputies looking for man who left Arizona City with boy
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who was last seen leaving Pinal County with a young boy.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Michael Ruiz left Arizona City with his son, 2-year-old Benjamin Ruiz, at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. He was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with an Oregon license plate 786NLG.
Ruiz is described as a Hispanic man who is about 5'4" and weighs 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a diamond on his neck.
If you have any information, dial 911.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for Michael Ruiz, 30, who was last seen on Dec. 22 leaving Arizona City with a 2-year-old boy. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)