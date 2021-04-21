Expand / Collapse search
Derek Chauvin new mugshot after murder conviction

Updated 59 mins ago
Derek Chauvin
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (DOC)

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Corrections released a new mugshot of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd and booked into the Oak Park Heights maximum security prison.

Chauvin is being held at the prison as he awaits sentencing on murder and manslaughter convictions. A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

Meanwhile, U.S. Department of Justice Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver remarks today at 9 a.m., which are expected to be about the case. FOX 9 will carry the comments live on fox9.com/live.

