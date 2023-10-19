Desert Monks Brewing uses recycled water to brew beer in Gilbert

The beer is flowing at Desert Monks Brewing Company, and looking at the long line of taps, two in particular stand out.

"We as the Desert Monks, one of the things we pride ourselves in is innovation in brewing and this is one way we can tie those things together be really good stewards of the resources that are available to us," said Sommer Decker.

No doubt the Valley brewery is innovative. It helps when a number of the owners are engineers. Decker says the idea to use recycled water happened in 2019.

"We know that this water is just really, really clean they are mechanically doing the job that nature otherwise does through rock filtration and other processes of water on Earth."

The recycled water comes from the city of Scottsdale and Decker says it has been a solid partnership.

"Before we pick up the water, it has to be tested two weeks before, one week before, and 48 hours before it's tested multiple times before we receive it."

This year, they created a pale ale, pilsner style called Sonoran Mist.

"We also have our HefeAZ, which is a Hefeweizen. We brew with all Arizona grown grains," said Decker.

"There's definitely some people that get freaked out about it and for those we definitely understand. It's new technology as far as the public consumption of it is concerned." — Sommer Decker

She says the water is cleaner and has fewer microplastics than expensive bottled water.

"We love brewing. We love innovation in brewing, and we're excited to help people step forward into the future of how water can safely be reused in the Valley of the Sun."

The Sonoran Mist is the more popular of the two that they serve at the brewery. Cheers.