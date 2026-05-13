Destructive Jones Fire burns RVs and cars; death penalty sought against AZ inmate l Morning News Brief

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From a destructive brush fire that has burned RVs and cars northwest of Phoenix to authorities seeking the death penalty against an inmate accused of killing three of his fellow prisoners, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 13.

1. "I lost everything there, my clothes, everything"

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2. Man accused of killing inmates could face death penalty

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3. Trump avoids $83M payment – for now

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4. "I have prayed for the return of jaguars to these mountains"

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5. Alex Murdaugh murder conviction overturned by supreme court

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