Destructive Jones Fire burns RVs and cars; death penalty sought against AZ inmate l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; AZ Dept. of Corrections; White House)
From a destructive brush fire that has burned RVs and cars northwest of Phoenix to authorities seeking the death penalty against an inmate accused of killing three of his fellow prisoners, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 13.
1. "I lost everything there, my clothes, everything"
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The Jones Fire that destroyed RVs in Wickenburg and displaced approximately 25 people, was human-caused and ignited in a riverbed, according to officials.
2. Man accused of killing inmates could face death penalty
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Pinal County is seeking the death penalty for Ricky Wassenaar, a notorious inmate accused of killing three fellow prisoners in April 2025.
3. Trump avoids $83M payment – for now
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President Donald Trump has been spared from paying E. Jean Carroll $83 million for now.
4. "I have prayed for the return of jaguars to these mountains"
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New video shows a large adult male jaguar nicknamed "Cinco" moving through the Sky Island mountain ranges south of Tucson, the Center for Biological Diversity said.
5. Alex Murdaugh murder conviction overturned by supreme court
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The South Carolina Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction and life sentence for Alex Murdaugh.
A look at today's weather
We won't be as warm on Wednesday in the Valley, as our high will be about 101 degrees.
Click here for full forecast