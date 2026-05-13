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Man accused of shooting, killing his father at north Phoenix apartments

By
Updated  May 13, 2026 10:29am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
(previous report): Deadly shooting investigation at north Phoenix apartments

(previous report): Deadly shooting investigation at north Phoenix apartments

A man is in custody after a shooting early Tuesday morning near Interstate 17 and Dove Valley Road left one person dead. FOX 10s Danielle Miller has the details.

The Brief

    • Joseph Elmer Peixotto, 50, was found shot and killed on May 12 at an apartment complex near I-17 and Dove Valley Road.
    • Police say the victim's son, 28-year-old Joseph Gabriel Peixotto, was arrested and booked into jail.
    • Joseph Gabriel Peixotto is accused of second-degree murder.

PHOENIX - Police have identified the victim and suspect in a deadly north Phoenix shooting as a father and a son.

The backstory:

Just after 12:30 a.m. on May 12, Phoenix Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Dove Valley Road.

When officers got to the scene, a man walked out of an apartment and was taken into custody. When the officers went inside the apartment, they found another man who had been shot. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related

Man in custody after person found shot, killed in north Phoenix
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Man in custody after person found shot, killed in north Phoenix

A man is in custody after a shooting early Tuesday morning near Interstate 17 and Dove Valley Road left one person dead.

Dig deeper:

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Joseph Gabriel Peixotto. The victim was identified as his father, 50-year-old Joseph Elmer Peixotto.

Joseph Gabriel Peixotto (MCSO)

Investigators say the two men got into an argument when Joseph Gabriel shot his father. Joseph Gabriel was booked into jail after being interviewed by detectives. He's accused of second-degree murder.

Map of the area where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department and a FOX 10 report on May 12, 2026.

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