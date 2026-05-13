Man accused of shooting, killing his father at north Phoenix apartments

The Brief Joseph Elmer Peixotto, 50, was found shot and killed on May 12 at an apartment complex near I-17 and Dove Valley Road. Police say the victim's son, 28-year-old Joseph Gabriel Peixotto, was arrested and booked into jail. Joseph Gabriel Peixotto is accused of second-degree murder.



Police have identified the victim and suspect in a deadly north Phoenix shooting as a father and a son.

The backstory:

Just after 12:30 a.m. on May 12, Phoenix Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Dove Valley Road.

When officers got to the scene, a man walked out of an apartment and was taken into custody. When the officers went inside the apartment, they found another man who had been shot. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Dig deeper:

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Joseph Gabriel Peixotto. The victim was identified as his father, 50-year-old Joseph Elmer Peixotto.

Joseph Gabriel Peixotto (MCSO)

Investigators say the two men got into an argument when Joseph Gabriel shot his father. Joseph Gabriel was booked into jail after being interviewed by detectives. He's accused of second-degree murder.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: