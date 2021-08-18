Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris suspended indefinitely after using mock Asian accent

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:37 AM MST until WED 4:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until FRI 3:45 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:28 PM MST until WED 4:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:59 AM MST until WED 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:40 PM MST until WED 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:23 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:09 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:46 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:15 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:47 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:30 PM MST, Yavapai County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:51 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:06 PM MST until WED 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:19 PM MDT until WED 6:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 11:40 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Deer Valley
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris suspended indefinitely after using mock Asian accent

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
MLB
FOX 2 Detroit

Detroit Tigers broadcaster suspended indefinitely after mock Asian accent

Jack Morris was suspended indefinitely and must undergo bias training after he used a mock Asian accent while discussing Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely while he undergoes bias training.

The announcement comes after he used an Asian accent when discussing Angels player Shohei Ohtani.

A broadcast partner asked Morris, who is an analyst with Bally Sports Detroit, how Tigers pitchers should approach Ohtani, who is Japanese.

Morris responded in an apparent fake Asian accent with, "Be very, very careful."

Both Bally Sports and the Tigers released statements after the incident:

Bally Sports

"Bally Sports Detroit is extremely disappointed with the remarks analyst Jack Morris made during last night's Tigers game. Jack has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts and will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community. We have a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination and deeply apologize for his insensitive remark."

Detroit Tigers

"The Detroit Tigers take immense pride in honoring the diverse cultures that make up our players, coaching staff, front office, fan base and community. We are deeply disappointed by the comments made by Jack Morris during the broadcast last night. We fully support Bally Sports Detroit’s decision and their on-going commitment to ensure that all personnel are held to the highest standards of personal conduct."
 