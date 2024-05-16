Detroit's population grows for first time since 1950s, according to Census estimates

For the first time since the 1950s, Detroit saw a growth in population.

According to population estimates from the Census, the city gained 1,852 residents between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023. Last year's official adjusted Census population for Detroit was 631,218. As of the new Census Bureau estimate, Detroit's population is now at 633,366.

The original US Census population estimate for 2022 was 620,376 but was later revised to 631,218 following challenges from Mayor Mike Duggan's administration.

"If you haven’t been a long-time Detroiter, it’s hard to explain the pain we felt in the early '80s when Hudson’s closed," said Mayor Duggan. "The pain we felt when the Lions and the Pistons moved out in the 1970s or the Fleetwood Plant closed. It was one thing after another taken away from the people in this city for decades.

"But now we’ve got all four of our sports teams downtown. We’ve got our auto plants building expansions and new plans (and) we’ve got beautiful new parks."



The last time the Census reported an increase in population was 1957. Since then, the population has reportedly decreased yearly.

Detroit is now the 26th most populus city in the United States, up from 29th last year. The city also led the state in population group in 2023.

"We have known for some time that Detroit's population has been growing, but this is the first time the U.S. Census Bureau has confirmed it in its official estimate," Duggan said. "This day is for the Detroiters who stayed and for everyone who has put in the hard work to make Detroit a great place to live."