Young boy fighting cancer becomes honorary officer 758 times

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX TV Stations

Watch: Very special 11-year-old sworn in as honorary police officer

It's not the first time Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel has been named an honorary law enforcement officer. In fact, it's his 758th.

Eleven-year-old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel was sworn in this week as an honorary police officer in Aurora, Colorado, but it’s not the first time the Houston resident has taken the honorary oath. In fact, it’s his 758th.

DJ grew up watching his military father interact with men and women in uniform. It’s only natural that he’d always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

A little more than four years ago, DJ was diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer.

Since then, DJ has made it his mission to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible, to spread awareness about childhood cancer and also to honor the memory of his friend, Abigail Arias, who died of childhood cancer when she was 7 years old.

Abigail had also been an honorary law enforcement officer. Her badge number was "758," the number of times DJ has now been sworn in.

Despite the milestone, DJ isn’t done yet.

"From this point on, he’s going to go ahead and keep going until the gas runs out, which means when God calls him home," his father Theodis Daniel said.

FOX 26 Houston contributed to this report. 