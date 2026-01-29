DHS buys West Valley warehouse; Man sentenced over Sky Harbor smuggling attempt | Nightly Roundup

article

Department of Homeland Security buys warehouse in the West Valley; man sentenced over Sky Harbor smuggling plot; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 29, 2026.

1. DHS makes property purchase in the Phoenix area

Featured article

2. Man sentenced following Sky Harbor smuggling attempt

Featured article

3. Tensions remain following Zipps raids

Featured article

4. Sober Living scandal: GOP state lawmaker introduces bill

Featured article

5. Man accused of boarding flight in Phoenix without valid ticket

Featured article

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast