DHS buys West Valley warehouse; Man sentenced over Sky Harbor smuggling attempt | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  January 29, 2026 6:50pm MST
PHOENIX - Department of Homeland Security buys warehouse in the West Valley; man sentenced over Sky Harbor smuggling plot; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 29, 2026.

1. DHS makes property purchase in the Phoenix area

The Department of Homeland Security has purchased a 418,000-square-foot warehouse in Surprise for more than $70 million, according to Maricopa County property records.

2. Man sentenced following Sky Harbor smuggling attempt

A man will spend years behind bars for his role in a drug smuggling incident at Sky Harbor last year, according to MCAO.

3. Tensions remain following Zipps raids

Several Zipps Sports Grill locations in Tempe, Glendale, and Scottsdale have reopened this week following a Monday, Jan. 26 raid by federal immigration agents that resulted in the detention of more than 35 employees.

4. Sober Living scandal: GOP state lawmaker introduces bill

"AHCCCS is not equipped to safely and effectively serve as an operational health plan for the American Indian Health Plan," said a Republican state lawmaker who made a big proposal.

5. Man accused of boarding flight in Phoenix without valid ticket

Authorities arrested a Jordanian national in Arizona after he boarded a flight with an invalid ticket at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Our weather has been beautiful lately! FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details.

Get the Full Forecast

