Did anyone win the Powerball? Jogger dragged by bear in scary attack | Nightly Roundup

Published  August 31, 2025 7:17pm MST
From no one winning the Powerball drawing on Saturday night, to a jogger being dragged a hundred yards in a bear attack, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Alaska jogger dragged 100 yards by bear in terrifying predawn attack near driveway

A woman in Alaska was mauled by a bear this week near her driveway after she left her home for an early morning jog, state officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

2. Knife-wielding man shot and killed by Phoenix Police, department says

An man was killed in a shooting involving Phoenix Police officers just after midnight on Sunday. He reportedly had a knife on him and was taking it out before he was shot.

3. Skull Valley two-car crash kills a driver, injures others

A crash near the Yavapai County town, Skull Valley, killed a driver on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

4.  Powerball drawing: Did anybody win?

Monday's Powerball jackpot will be the fifth-largest in Powerball history.

5. Phoenix woman dies after being shot inside SUV in Payson, suspect arrested

A Phoenix woman died after being shot in the head inside an SUV in Payson on Aug. 30, police said. The suspect in the shooting is accused of second-degree murder.

