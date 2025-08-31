Did anyone win the Powerball? Jogger dragged by bear in scary attack | Nightly Roundup

article
From no one winning the Powerball drawing on Saturday night, to a jogger being dragged a hundred yards in a bear attack, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Alaska jogger dragged 100 yards by bear in terrifying predawn attack near driveway
A woman in Alaska was mauled by a bear this week near her driveway after she left her home for an early morning jog, state officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.
2. Knife-wielding man shot and killed by Phoenix Police, department says
An man was killed in a shooting involving Phoenix Police officers just after midnight on Sunday. He reportedly had a knife on him and was taking it out before he was shot.
3. Skull Valley two-car crash kills a driver, injures others
A crash near the Yavapai County town, Skull Valley, killed a driver on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.
4. Powerball drawing: Did anybody win?
Monday's Powerball jackpot will be the fifth-largest in Powerball history.
5. Phoenix woman dies after being shot inside SUV in Payson, suspect arrested
A Phoenix woman died after being shot in the head inside an SUV in Payson on Aug. 30, police said. The suspect in the shooting is accused of second-degree murder.